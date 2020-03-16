iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Trading on Wall Street halted for a third time

For the third time, trading on Wall Street has ground to a halt just seconds after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped by more than eight percent, tripping a circuit breaker.

