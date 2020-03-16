COVID-19 | Trading on Wall Street halted for a third time
For the third time, trading on Wall Street has ground to a halt just seconds after the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped by more than eight percent, tripping a circuit breaker.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health