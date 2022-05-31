COVID-19 travel restrictions are going to remain in place at the border for at least another month.

They include vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and a requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

The Canadian Airports Council wants the government to end all restrictions, saying they are causing massive customs delays across the country.

Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli has called for an end of the ArriveCan app, saying it is a mess, and his office has been flooded with constituents calling and emailing about the 'ArriveCAN app disaster'.

"Many fully vaccinated Canadians are having to quarantine upon arrival in Canada from the U.S., through no fault of their own."

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Niagara this week, and 10 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in the region.