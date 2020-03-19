COVID-19 | Trudeau and Ford holding news conferences today

Our provincial and federal leaders will be speaking to the public again today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be addressing the ongoing COVID-19 situation this morning at 11 a.m. from Rideau Cottage.

Following that, Premier Doug Ford will hold a news conference at noon ahead of an emergency session of the legislature.

Ontario politicians are expected to bring in measures to help people who need to stay home due to the virus.

It will be a strange session with only 24 members in the house to allow for social distancing - 12 PC MPPs, 8 members of the NDP, a pair of Liberal representatives, a solitary Green MPP, and the speaker.