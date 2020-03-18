COVID-19 | Trudeau to address the nation this morning
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be addressing the nation again this morning.
He'll be stepping back up to the podium at Rideau Cottage at 10:30 a.m.
The federal goverment is expected to release the details of a significant economic stimulus package today.
CTV News is reporting it will ring in at more than $20 billion
