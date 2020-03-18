iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 | Trudeau to address the nation this morning

CKTB - News - Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be addressing the nation again this morning.

He'll be stepping back up to the podium at Rideau Cottage at 10:30 a.m.

The federal goverment is expected to release the details of a significant economic stimulus package today.

CTV News is reporting it will ring in at more than $20 billion

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio