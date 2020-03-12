COVID-19 | Trump suspends air travel from Europe

In an address from the Oval Office, President Trump announcing last night, that starting midnight tomorrow the U.S. is suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days,.

During the broadcast, he squarely placed the blame on the EU saying they did nothing to restrict travel from China and other global hotspots and that has led to clusters of outbreaks of the virus in the U.S.

The move packs a devastating blow to the airline industry as well as hotels, car rental companies, restaurants and tourist attractions.

But hours later Homeland Security officials later clarified the new restrictions saying they apply only to most foreign nations who have been in Europe's passport free travel zone at any point within 14 days prior to their arrival in the United States.

The so-called ``Schengen'' area comprises 26 countries including EU members France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria and Belgium, where the EU has its headquarters, but also others like Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The European Union, meanwhile, says it will assess the decision adding economic disruption must be avoided.