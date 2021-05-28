COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Seymour-Hannah clinic

More mass vaccination clinic appointments are opening up in St. Catharines.

Slots are available from June 2nd - 12th at the Niagara Health Seymour-Hannah arena clinic.

Any adult who still needs their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up. Children between 12 and 17 can also book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

To book an appointment go to Ontario.ca/Book-Vaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

Just over 52 percent of Niagara's eligible population has been vaccinated with 269,600 vaccines administered according to the latest official update.

Only 4 percent of residents have completed the full vaccine series including both vaccines.