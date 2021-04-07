COVID-19 vaccination appointments open to 60+ this morning

The Ontario COVID-19 vaccine booking system may be swamped again today as the age eligibility has expanded.

Anyone trying to book an appointment today online or by phone (1-888-999-6488) is urged to be patient as the website and hotline have struggled to keep up with demand in the past as newly eligible people rush to book an appointment.

Some users report lengthy wait times, but the provincial government confirms thousands of people are able to successfully book appointments.

The Ontario government announced the start of Phase Two of the vaccination plan yesterday, allowing people 60 or older to start booking appointments for the shots as of 8 o'clock this morning.

The province also plans to start vaccinating people 50 and older in some hard hit communities.

People living within 100 Ontario postal codes deemed as hotspots will be prioritized for vaccination in April and May.

In the meanwhile, a vaccination pilot project continues allowing some pharmacies to offer vaccine doses as well.

In Niagara, 22 pharmacies have access to a limited supply of the shots for people 55 and older.