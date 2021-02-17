COVID-19 vaccination clinic for high-risk health care workers reopens in St. Catharines today

Niagara Health plans to vaccinate 1,000 people over the next two days.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopened at the Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines today.

For the time being, the clinic is serving high-risk health care workers only, but as more doses arrive the clinic will also administer vaccines to essential caregivers, hospital staff, and physicians.

Niagara Region Public Health continues to send mobile teams to vaccinate long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents.

The clinic's goal for today and tomorrow is to vaccinate 500 people per day, but the hope is to administer 1,000 doses per day when more vaccine arrives in Niagara.