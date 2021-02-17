COVID-19 vaccination clinic for high-risk health care workers reopens in St. Catharines today
Niagara Health plans to vaccinate 1,000 people over the next two days.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopened at the Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines today.
For the time being, the clinic is serving high-risk health care workers only, but as more doses arrive the clinic will also administer vaccines to essential caregivers, hospital staff, and physicians.
Niagara Region Public Health continues to send mobile teams to vaccinate long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents.
The clinic's goal for today and tomorrow is to vaccinate 500 people per day, but the hope is to administer 1,000 doses per day when more vaccine arrives in Niagara.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred DaviesROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred Davies
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lockdown opponents call for arrest, assault and murder of Niagara’s medical officer of health. 'Oh, come on!' Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer provokes outburst from Supreme Court justices.
-
Problems with medical pot grow ops in Port Colborne - MayorPort Colborne Mayor Bill Steele is concerned some medical marijuana operations are not what they claim to be.