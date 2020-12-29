COVID-19 vaccination clinics reopen after holiday slow down
COVID-19 vaccination clinics are reopening in Ontario today after a slow down during the holidays.
Provincial officials say five clinics were open on Sunday, ten yesterday, and all will reopen today.
Critics have been outspoken about the decision to scale back inoculations around Christmas as the province's case numbers continue to rise.
The province did not release updated COVID-19 information yesterday due to the stat holiday. Instead, the data will be announced alongside today's figures.
So far, more than 11,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been distributed in Ontario.
Meanwhile the first batch of Moderna vaccines have reached the Northwest Territories.
There is still no word on when vaccines may arrive in Niagara.
