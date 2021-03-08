COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario long-term care homes saved hundreds of lives: report
Science experts advising the Ontario government say COVID-19 vaccinations in the province's long-term care homes have saved hundreds of lives and prevented thousands of infections.
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table presented the findings in a report published today.
The report says eight weeks after vaccinations began in December, COVID-19 infections were reduced by 89 per cent among long-term care residents and by 79 per cent in workers.
Deaths from COVID-19 among long-term care residents were reduced by 96 per cent over the same period.
The report says vaccinations prevented more than 2,600 infections, 250 hospitalizations and 615 deaths.
It notes that strong public health measures implemented in December and January worked along with vaccinations to prevent infections.
