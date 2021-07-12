COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available in Niagara over next two weeks

There are still open COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Niagara over the next two weeks.

Niagara Region Public Health say the appointments are available for first or second doses, but people 12 and older who have not gotten their first dose yet are particularly encouraged to book as soon as possible.

The appointments are available across the region including clinics in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Wainfleet, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, Smithville, and at Brock University.

Appointments can be made through Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900.



Niagara Health is also trying to reach more people through their clinic at the Seymour-Hannah arena where walk-ins are being taken daily.

Anyone who still needs a first shot can go to the Seymour-Hannah clinic anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get a shot (dependent on supply), while anyone needing a second dose can take advantage of walk-in appointments from 2 p.m - 4 p.m.

However, due to supply issues, the Seymour-Hannah clinic will be closed on Wednesday, July 14th. Regular operations, including the walk-ins, continue on Thursday.