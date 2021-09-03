COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Catharines hospital temporarily closing on Labour Day

The Niagara Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the St. Catharines hospital will be closed on Labour Day.

The decision was made to close the clinic for the day due to low bookings.

Regular operations, including booked appointments and walk-in appointments, will start up again on Tuesday.

For anyone who wants to get a shot on Monday, Niagara Region Public Health will still be running a vaccination clinic on the holiday at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Community Centre.

Public Health also has clinics scheduled throughout the weekend:

All month - MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls (9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Today - Notre Dame College School in Welland (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Tomorrow - Lincoln Community Centre (9:30 a.m - 6 p.m.)

Sunday and Monday - Niagara-On-The-Lake Community Centre (9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m)