COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens up to people 45+ in hot spots, including L2G postal code

COVID-19 vaccines are going to be available to more people in Niagara Falls as the Ontario government extends the age eligibility for hot spot areas.

People 45 years old and older living in the postal codes designated as hot spots will be able to book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic starting at 8 a.m. this morning.

That includes Niagara Falls residents living in the L2G postal code.

Child care workers in licensed child care settings will also be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments province-wide.

Outside of the L2G postal code, people 60 years old and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Niagara.

Pregnant people, people with an organ/bone marrow transplant, neurologic disease affecting breathing (e.g. MS), severe kidney disease, and essential caregivers to people with the aforementioned conditions can also be vaccinated.

Pharmacies in Niagara continue to vaccine people 40 and older, but vaccine supply remains a major issue.