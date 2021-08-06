iHeartRadio
COVID-19 vaccines may be mandatory for employees at federal workplaces

CKTB - NEWS - Parliament

Employees in federally regulated workplaces could soon face mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
    
Affected work environments would include airlines, railways, banking, Parliament and Crown corporations like Canada Post.
    
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has asked the country's top bureaucrat to look at whether the policy should be put into practice.
    
The open discussion follows Quebec's newly announced vaccine passport system. 

