COVID-19 | WestJet says some passengers have tested positive for novel coronavirus
Flyers are being notified after WestJet announced several passengers on some of its flights have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the flights originated out of Pearson International Airport.
The airline says “ All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.”
WestJet is suspending all international flights starting Sunday at midnight.
