COVID-19 symptoms and treatment

SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

• Fever

• Cough

• Difficulty breathing

• Pneumonia in both lungs



Symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19 — this is why those with presumptive cases of the virus are being quarantied for two weeks.

Some who are infected with COVID-19 may have little to no symptoms because they are similar to a cold or flu. In severe cases, infection with the virus can lead to death.



IF YOU ARE INFECTED

• Isolate yourself at home as soon as possible

• Call your health care provider or the Ontario Public Health Authority (1-866-797-0000)



Tell your doctor or the authorities your travel history and who you have had contact with (especially if you know you have had contact with an infected person). If you need to visit a hospital, call ahead and inform them you have a repiratory illness. You may be asked to wear a mask upon arrival or when receiving treatment.

If you become sick during travel to Canada, inform the flight attendant, travel staff or a Canadian border services agent.





TREATMENT

Currently there is no vaccine for COVID-19.

Avoid traveling to at-risk regions if you can.

MORE INFORMATION

