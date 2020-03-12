How COVID-19 spreads

You can catch COVID-19 from someone else who has the virus. COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which travel through the air when an infected person coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the infected person. Non-infected people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces and touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

It is important to stay more than 1 meter away from a person who is sick as you can also catch COVID-19 if you breathe in droplets from an infected person who coughs out or exhales droplets.

COVID-19 cannot spread through the air, but rather is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets exhaled or coughed out by an infected person.

It is possible to catch COVID-19 from someone who exhibits mild-to-no symptoms, particularly in the early stages of the disease. It may take up to two weeks for an infected person to show symptoms of COVID-19.

There is no strong evidence to suggest that COVID-19 spreads through contact with fecal matter from an infected person. However, the World Health Organzation is continuing to assess how the disease spreads.