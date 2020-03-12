How to Protect Yourself

Here are the most effective ways to protect yourself from catching COVID-19:

• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water

• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough — use your arm, bend of the elbow or a tissue

• Keep a distance of at least 1 meter from anyone who is coughing or sneezing

You should only wear a protective medical mask if you are presenting symptoms of COVID-19 (especially if you are coughing) or in the presence of someone who may have COVID-19. Disposable face masks can only be used once. If you are not ill or not looking after someone who is ill then you are wasting a mask.

The World Health Organization encourages rational use of medical masks to avoid an unnecessary waste of finite resources and mis-use.