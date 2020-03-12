What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is the name given to the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.
A coronavirus is from a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals and/or humans. In humans, coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).
COVID-19 was unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Covid-TheFacts
-
What is COVID-19?COVID-19 is the name given to the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus
-
How COVID-19 spreadsCOVID-19 spreads from person-to-person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which travel through the air when an infected person coughs or exhales
-
COVID-19 symptoms and treatmentIf you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, you may have symptoms of the coronavirus COVID-19
-
How to Protect YourselfWash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, keep a distance from those with symptoms