What is COVID-19?

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in BC.

COVID-19 is the name given to the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

A coronavirus is from a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals and/or humans. In humans, coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

COVID-19 was unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

    How COVID-19 spreads

    COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which travel through the air when an infected person coughs or exhales
    COVID-19 symptoms and treatment

    If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, you may have symptoms of the coronavirus COVID-19
    How to Protect Yourself

    Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, keep a distance from those with symptoms