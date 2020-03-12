What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is the name given to the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

A coronavirus is from a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals and/or humans. In humans, coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

COVID-19 was unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.