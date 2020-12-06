COVID case at Grimsby high school

A school-related COVID case has been reported in Grimsby.

Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

This person is currently in self-isolation.

The principal of Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify

them.

Staff from Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with this individual.