COVID case at Niagara Falls school

A COVID case has been reported at a Niagara Falls school.

Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff at Sacred Heart were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

This person is currently in self-isolation. The principal of Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Families in the affected classroom have received letters from Niagara Region Public Health.