iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID case at Niagara Falls school

sacred heart

A COVID case has been reported at a Niagara Falls school.

Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. 

As a result, students and staff at Sacred Heart were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious. 

This person is currently in self-isolation. The principal of Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them. 

Families in the affected classroom have received letters from Niagara Region Public Health. 

Latest Audio