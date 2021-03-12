COVID case at Niagara Falls school
A COVID case has been reported at a Niagara Falls school.
Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, students and staff at Sacred Heart were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.
This person is currently in self-isolation. The principal of Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.
Families in the affected classroom have received letters from Niagara Region Public Health.