COVID case at Niagara Falls school
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a school in Niagara Falls.
An individual at Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.
Students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while the person was infectious.
Public Health has contacted individuals connected to the case.
