COVID case confirmed at Niagara Falls high school

A person from St. Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

The person is currently in self-isolation, and contact tracing is underway.

The principal has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Staff from Saint Michael Catholic High School are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.