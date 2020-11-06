iHeartRadio
COVID case confirmed at Niagara Falls high school

st mike

A person from St. Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

The person is currently in self-isolation, and contact tracing is underway.

The principal has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Staff from Saint Michael Catholic High School are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.

