COVID case confirmed at Niagara Falls school

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a Niagara Falls school.

The DSBN says one individual at Forestview Public School has tested positive.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the individual cannot be shared.

As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individual are being contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the Forestview to complete a comprehensive assessment.

Community members with questions about COVID-19 are asked to call Niagara Region Public Health’s COVID-19 Info-Line for assistance from a Public Health Nurse, which is staffed Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at 905-688-8248 or toll-free at 1-888-505-6074.