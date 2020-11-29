COVID case confirmed at Port Colborne High

Two school-related cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend.

A person from Port Colborne High School has tested positive.

Students and staff who had close contact are being contacted and told by public health to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

Also over the weekend, a person at Martha Cullimore Public School tested positive.

The board says students and staff who had close contact with the person are being contacted by Niagara Region Public Health and told to self-isolate.