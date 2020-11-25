COVID cases continue to grow at Smithville school

Niagara's Catholic School board announcing two classes at St. Martin Elementary School will have to self isolate for 14 days.

The move follows an outbreak that was declared at the Smithville school back on November 19th.

The amount of cases has grown to 9 individuals at the school who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the cases are directly linked to the outbreak, others have an undetermined origin.

The school board says public health has not recommended closing the school as there is not widespread transmission throughout the facility.

However, testing for all staff has been recommended although not mandatory.

Niagara Region Public Health also has no plans to do group testing of students, but is recommending any parents who wish to have their children tested for COVID-19 do so at a testing centre in Niagara.