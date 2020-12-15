COVID chosen Canadian Press news story of the year for 2020
No surprise here as Canada's news editors, publishers and broadcasters have chosen COVID-19 as news story of the year.
The top choice in the annual Canadian Press survey was not even close.
Voters called it a no-brainer, saying the pandemic's ongoing impact on Canadians has been on a scale not seen in a generation.
Well behind in second place was the national reckoning on systemic racism, with some saying COVID-19 has highlighted the inequalities in society.
The horrific massacre in Nova Scotia in April was the only other story to garner a vote.
Other story-of-the-year nominees included the WE charity scandal and the Boeing 737 crash in Ethiopia that killed 18 Canadians in January.
