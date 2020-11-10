COVID impacts a Jr. B hockey team in Niagara
COVID-19 has ravaged the St. Catharines Rankin Construction Falcons Jr. B Hockey Club.
The team announcing on their twitter page that a number of team members have tested positive for the virus.
The initial cases were from contact outside the team bubble through asymptomatic transmission.
As a result, the entire team was put under a 14-day quarantine process.
The team has not practiced since October 30th.
All positive cases are slated to be cleared as of this Friday and should allow the team to resume practice as early as Saturday.
-
Brock University Receives GrantMatt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
-
Summer in NovemberMatt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November.
-
St. Catharines Remembrance Day PlansMatt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.