COVID impacts a Jr. B hockey team in Niagara

COVID-19 has ravaged the St. Catharines Rankin Construction Falcons Jr. B Hockey Club.

The team announcing on their twitter page that a number of team members have tested positive for the virus.

The initial cases were from contact outside the team bubble through asymptomatic transmission.

As a result, the entire team was put under a 14-day quarantine process.

The team has not practiced since October 30th.

All positive cases are slated to be cleared as of this Friday and should allow the team to resume practice as early as Saturday.