'COVID is everywhere' Niagara Dr. expresses concern with 50 patients now admitted to hospital

"COVID is not only amongst us, it's everywhere."

That's the message from Dr. Karim Ali at Niagara Health who has been treating COVID patients for over a year now.

Dr. Ali, who is the Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Emergency Preparedness Lead, is commenting after hospitalizations in Niagara doubled in less than a week.

There are now 50 people being treated in Niagara hospital for COVID-19, 11 of those are in the ICU.

Dr. Ali tweeted "We have reported 50 cases @niagarahealth yesterday. To put this in context, these are almost all community cases. This is important to understand. With the high community burden of disease, please understand COVID is not only amongst us, it’s Everywhere!"

150 new cases of the virus were reported in Niagara yesterday. We now have over 1000 confirmed active cases.