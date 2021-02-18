COVID one-stop “concierge service” launched to help Hamilton businesses

Today, the City of Hamilton, in partnership with the Flamborough, Hamilton and Stoney Creek Chambers of Commerce, is pleased to announce the launch of the Hamilton COVID Concierge for Business.

The Hamilton COVID Concierge for Business is a one-stop online resource centre and phone line dedicated to supporting Hamilton businesses with their COVID-19 business questions and concerns. Local businesses can access the new COVID Concierge for Business phone line at 905-521-3989 or by visiting www.hamiltoncovidconcierge.ca.

“One of the main needs of our business community is to receive and understand the latest information and requirements in order to stay in operation. The COVID Concierge service will provide up-to-date information and resources, the option to speak to a live representative and includes our three Chamber partners. Working together, I am confident the Concierge will be a trusted and reliable source of assistance for Hamilton’s business community so we can thrive once again and together achieve even more success.” - Mayor Fred Eisenberger

“As our city slowly emerges out of its second shutdown, Hamilton businesses can count on the COVID Concierge for local support in navigating the new government regulations and programs. We are pleased to continue working collaboratively with the City of Hamilton and our local chambers to ensure business continuity and economic recovery.” - Keanin Loomis, President & CEO, Hamilton Chamber of Commerce

“The Stoney Creek Chamber was proud to chair a team on the Mayors Task Force to contribute viable ideas to support area businesses with their survival. Especially during these trying times, we are continuing our commitment to help our business community mitigate obstacles and achieve economic recovery. The one-stop COVID Concierge website and phone line provides exactly the type of critical and up to date information that businesses need today to help navigate the many supports that are available to them.” - Patti Hall, Executive Director, Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce

"We're pleased to work alongside the City of Hamilton and our Chamber partners to provide a one-stop platform and phone line for business questions. From rural Flamborough to the downtown core to the borders of Winona, our aim is be a prime means of support for both urban and rural businesses and help in any way we can to keep our businesses open and our economy moving forward." - Matteo Patricelli, Executive Director, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

The Hamilton COVID Concierge for Business provides real-time information about: Federal or Provincial grants, subsidies or employment supports. Small Business operational matters along with municipal financial incentive programs. Municipal licensing or COVID related by-laws, as well as Provincial COVID Regulations applicable to businesses. Hamilton Public Health COVID-19 guidelines for business.

The phone line is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

This program is a recommendation from the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery and will be in place until the end of the pandemic.

Additional resources

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery Committee

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON