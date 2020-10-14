COVID outbreak at baby store in Stoney Creek as 3 workers test positive

Three staff members at Kushies Baby in Stoney Creek have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak was declared Tuesday October 13th at the baby store on Barton Street.

Two of the staff members work in the same department, while the third is married to one of them.

There are six active outbreaks in Hamilton, including one at SPINCO on James Street.

69 confirmed cases have been linked to the fitness studio.

