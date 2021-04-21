COVID outbreak at Brock now over
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Brock University.
Niagara Region Public Health says the outbreak in the student residences on campus at Brock is now over.
The first positive cases were identified in early March.
Today marks 14 days since the last risk for exposure on Brock’s campus associated with the outbreak.
The University says it will remain in 'Brock Stage 1' as long as the provincewide lockdown continues, and the vast majority of courses are currently being delivered in an online format.
All athletic facilities, computer labs, the library and other areas on campus remain closed.
All Brock employees who are able to work remotely are doing so and for those who must be on campus, face coverings are required on all areas of campus.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated support staff and the entire Brock community that came together to address this outbreak and support our students at a time of need,” said Scott Johnstone, Senior Associate Vice-President, Infrastructure and Operations, and Chair of Brock’s Emergency Management Group. “We also want to thank Niagara Region Public Health for their guidance and work supporting us during this outbreak and throughout the past year.”