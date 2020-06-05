COVID outbreak at GNGH in Niagara Falls is over
The COVID-19 outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls is over.
The outbreak was declared on May 2nd on Unit D, an inpatient unit.
There are now no COVID-19 outbreaks at Niagara Health.
The outbreak was declared over after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients and staff showed there had been no evidence of further transmission and no new additional COVID-19 cases on the unit.
The outbreak was declared on May 2, following a healthcare-associated case on the site’s Trillium Unit.
“Declaring this outbreak over means there are currently no COVID-19 outbreaks at Niagara Health. This is a testament to the dedication of our teams, who implement and consistently practice infection prevention and control measures,” says Derek McNally, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive.
“We continue to have best practices in infection control in place across our sites, including meticulous hand hygiene, physical distancing and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, to maintain a safe environment for everyone at Niagara Health.”
