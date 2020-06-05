COVID outbreak at GNGH in Niagara Falls is over

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls is over.

The outbreak was declared on May 2nd on Unit D, an inpatient unit.

There are now no COVID-19 outbreaks at Niagara Health.

The outbreak was declared over after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients and staff showed there had been no evidence of further transmission and no new additional COVID-19 cases on the unit.

