COVID outbreak at Hamilton Paramedic base

The Hamilton Paramedic Service has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its bases.

The City of Hamilton says the outbreak has been declared at the Limeridge Base after three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are currently self-isolating and Public Health Services are in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate.

The employees last worked at the Hamilton Paramedic Service – Limeridge Base between Monday, December 28, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021.

Although the employees followed all proper usage for personal protective equipment (PPE) and there is not believed to be any unprotected contact with the public, the City is advising residents out of an abundance of caution.

Hamilton Public Health Services will connect directly with anyone who is considered a close contact of these cases as part of their contact tracing.

A deep clean of the location will be conducted. There will be no interruption to service and/or operations.