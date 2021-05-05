COVID outbreak at Welland hospital now over

An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Sixth-floor Unit at Niagara Health’s Welland Site is now over.

It came to an end today after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients and staff showed there had been no evidence of further transmission and no new additional COVID-19 cases on the unit.

The outbreak was declared on April 15.

“Outbreaks reinforce the highly infectious nature of COVID-19 and the need for vigilance with public health measures of physical distancing, proper and consistent mask usage, regular hand washing and having contact with members of your household only,” says Dr. Karim Ali, Niagara Health Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Emergency Preparedness Lead. “Also vital is getting vaccinated when you are able to do so. We have seen the difference vaccines make in curtailing the spread. It is still important to follow all public health measures even after you are vaccinated.”