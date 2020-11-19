COVID outbreak declared at Smithville school
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville.
A second confirmed case has been identified following the first reported case on November 13th.
The first case involved a staff member, and officials believe six classrooms were exposed while the person was infectious.
The school was notified of the second case earlier today.
A school outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases that in a school with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period. With this second case, the outbreak threshold has been met.
The individual involved is currently self-isolating as part of the previous exposure.
Niagara Region Public Health is contacting anyone connected to this individual's case to advise that they are required to remain in self-isolation and follow the guidance provided.
Niagara Catholic advises all contacts to follow the recommendations of Niagara Region Public Health.
