COVID outbreak declared at Smithville school

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville.

A second confirmed case has been identified following the first reported case on November 13th.

The first case involved a staff member, and officials believe six classrooms were exposed while the person was infectious.

The school was notified of the second case earlier today.

A school outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases that in a school with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period. With this second case, the outbreak threshold has been met.

The individual involved is currently self-isolating as part of the previous exposure.

Niagara Region Public Health is contacting anyone connected to this individual's case to advise that they are required to remain in self-isolation and follow the guidance provided.

Niagara Catholic advises all contacts to follow the recommendations of Niagara Region Public Health.