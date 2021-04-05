COVID outbreak declared at Welland school

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Welland school.

Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School, following the confirmation of a second, confirmed case at the school connected to the original one.

This affects the class already in isolation, so no other students or staff are in self-isolation.

A second, confirmed case was also identified at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School.

Public Health has determined that this second case does not meet the threshold for an outbreak at the school.

Individual confirmed cases were also identified at St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School and Notre Dame College School.

This brings the active case count at Notre Dame to four, but Public Health has also determined that this case does not meet the criteria for an outbreak at the school.

All affected students and staff are now in self-isolation, on the direction of Niagara Region Public Health.