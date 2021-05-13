COVID positivity rate in Ontario has dropped to its lowest level since April 3rd

Ontario's COVID-19 case numbers are up slightly today, but the positivity rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly six weeks.

2,759 new infections today, up from the 2,320 cases confirmed yesterday and 2,073 infections recorded on Tuesday.

With just over 47,000 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the provincewide positivity rate is now 5.7 per cent, the lowest that number has been since April 3.

Another 31 virus-related deaths were confirmed today.

There are 1,632 people in Ontario's hospitals being treated for the virus, with 776 in the ICU.

61 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, including 22 in the ICU.

The Ford government has not yet confirmed if it plans to extend a provincewide lockdown and stay-at-home order last month that is set to expire on May 20.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this afternoon alongside Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health at noon today.

Williams said this week that Ontario would need to see daily COVID-19 case counts well below 1,000 before the stay-at-home order could be lifted.