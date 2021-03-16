COVID's third wave is here in Ontario: Science advisers
Ontario's science advisers say the province is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19.
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that more transmissible virus variants of concern account for almost half of new cases and are driving growth.
The group, which provides independent advice and analysis to the province, says almost two thirds of Ontario's public health units are now experiencing ``exponential growth'' of the virus.
The province's top doctor said Monday that Ontario could be going into a third wave but the extent of it is still developing.
The Ontario Hospital Association has warned that the number of patients in intensive care is trending up.
The new data comes as the province ramps up its vaccine rollout, launching a new booking portal and call centre earlier this week.
