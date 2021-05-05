COVID vaccine appointments available at Wainfleet clinic on Sunday

Niagara is opening vaccination appointments at a clinic in Wainfleet on May 9th.

The provincial booking portal is currently open to Niagara residents who are turning 55 or older in 2021, those 18+ with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’, pregnant individuals and an essential caregiver, and highest-risk individuals with health conditions and an essential caregiver.

The clinic will be held at the Firefighters’ Community Hall.

Residents who have booked an appointment at a different clinic are welcome to reschedule their appointment to this clinic using the provincial booking portal.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.