COVID vaccine dates added for July 1-7 in Pelham, but officials say to act quick

More COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates have been added in Niagara.

Appointments are now available from July 1 – 7, in Pelham at the Meridian Community Centre.

Public Health says they expect demand for clinics to be very high and they encourage residents to sign up as quickly as possible, especially if they have not yet had their first dose.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.