Coyote believed to have bitten two people in Toronto park killed by officials

Toronto police have put down a coyote they believe bit two people at a North York park over the weekend.

Police reported the animal attack at Bayview Village Park on social media just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Toronto Animal Services and the Toronto Police Services' emergency task force (ETF) said they were in the area of the park all day Sunday ``working diligently to capture the coyote'' and would be resuming their efforts Monday.

Toronto police say they received a call from Toronto Animal Services just before 8 a.m. Monday to attend the Bayview Avenue and Hollywood Avenue area.

The force says the coyote was believed to be the same one that had attacked two people over the weekend.

Police say there were concerns that the animal would ``continue to roam,'' so a decision was made from a public safety standpoint to put the animal down.

