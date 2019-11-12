Coyote with plastic container on head rescued in Oakville during last night's storm
A coyote with a plastic container stuck on its head has been rescued in Oakville.
The Oakville and Milton Humane Society say they were able to successfully rescue the animal during last night's storm.
The container was safely removed and the coyote is now recovering at Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge.
Residents concerned about the coyote have been calling officials trying to help the animal.
