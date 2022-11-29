CP Holiday Train at Gage Park

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. This event is in support of Hamilton Food Share.

On November 29, the roughly 1000-foot CP Holiday Train is rolling into Hamilton with 14 brightly decorated rail cars to the south side of Gage Park, along Lawrence Road at 7:45 pm.

Aboard the train will be Canadian country music stars Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason, who will play a mix of traditional and modern holiday-themed songs to get your family into the spirit of the season at this free, family friendly concert event for all ages from 8 pm to 8:40 pm.