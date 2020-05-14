CP Holiday Train hosts online COVID-19 relief concert this afternoon

It's typically a sight we see around Christmas-time, but the CP Holiday Train will be trying to spread some cheer today.

Several artists will be joining the 'Spirit in the Spring' online awareness concert for COVID-19 relief this afternoon starting at 4 p.m.

Today's special event will be hosted by Alan Doyle and feature Kelly Prescott, Dallas Smith, The Trews, Sam Roberts, Jim Cuddy, and others.

You can watch it live on the CP Holiday Train's Facebook page.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Food Banks Canada, Feeding America, Frontline Fund, or the Red Cross.

CP has already started things off with a one million dollar donation doled out amongst the charities.