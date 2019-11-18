CP Holiday Train rolls into Hamilton November 28th

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Hamilton, for its 21st year to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks.

The train will arrive in Hamilton on Lawrence Road, south of Gage Park, at 7:45, the evening of November 28th.

Once the train stops, a modified boxcare stage will open up for a free concert with headliner, Alan Doyle, formerly of Great Big Sea.

Santa will also be arriving on the train which features 14 rail cars decorated with thousands of LED lights.



The Holiday Train, in partnership with Hamilton Food Share, is asking the public to bring coins and healthy, non-perishable food donations such as tuna, beans, rice, pasta, cereal and baby food to the event.