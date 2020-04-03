CRA releases guidelines regarding when to apply for the Emergency Response Benefit
Starting on Monday Canadians can start applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but the government is trying to limit the amount of people applying per day.
The Canadian Revenue Agency has set up specific application guidelines based on date of birth.
If you were born between January and March, Monday is your day to apply.
People born in April, May, and June can apply on Tuesday.
People born in July, August, and September are encouraged to apply on Wednesdays.
And anyone who celebrates a birthday in October, November, or December can apply on Thursdays.
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be a free-for-all.
The benefit is available to any Canadian resident 15 years of age or older who stopped working because of COVID-19 and made at least $5,000 in 2019.
If you applied for EI on or after March 15th, your claim will be automatically processed through the CERB.
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario