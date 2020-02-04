iHeartRadio
Crack forces city of Port Colborne to close trail to hikers

Port Colborne serving residents notice, a portion of the Robin Hood Trail is closed.

The closure comes after a large crack opened up on the 70 metre portion of the paved trail.

Staff have barricaded the section off and hikers are being directed to use the gravel trail which runs alongside the paved trail until further notice.

The Robin Hood trail was formerly called the Welland Canal Parkway Trail

