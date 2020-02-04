Crack forces city of Port Colborne to close trail to hikers
Port Colborne serving residents notice, a portion of the Robin Hood Trail is closed.
The closure comes after a large crack opened up on the 70 metre portion of the paved trail.
Staff have barricaded the section off and hikers are being directed to use the gravel trail which runs alongside the paved trail until further notice.
The Robin Hood trail was formerly called the Welland Canal Parkway Trail
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars