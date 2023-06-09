Crackdown on commercial trucks trying to bypass Vineland inspection station continues

Niagara Police releasing results from its latest crackdown on commercial trucks trying to avoid the QEW's inspection station.

On June 8th, Niagara Police officers teamed up with Halton Police, Niagara Parks Police, the Ministry of Transportation and the town of Lincoln.

The blitz is in response to community concerns involving increased commercial truck traffic in Lincoln and West Lincoln.

Officers were on the lookout for vehicles intentionally bypassing the Vineland Inspection Station.

In total, over 150 vehicles were directed to the inspection site, 82 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 33 vehicles being removed from the highway for significant safety concerns.

Three sets of licence plates were seized, and 17 tickets were issued for various offences including failing to conduct daily inspection logs, failing to ensure daily inspection logs are conducted properly, insecure commercial motor vehicle load, and failing to meet commercial motor vehicle performance standards.

Members of the public wishing to report traffic complaints are encouraged to contact our Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) by telephone at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1025555 or by email at trafficcomplaints@niagarapolice.ca