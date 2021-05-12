Crash in Niagara Falls claims the life of one, passenger was pulled from burning car

Police are investigating a single vehicle deadly crash in Niagara Falls.

It happened last night at 9 p.m. in the area of Dorchester Road and Oldfield Road.

A silver Mercedes had left the roadway, slammed into a tree, and then burst into flames.

A person nearby was able to pull the 59 year old man in the passenger seat out of the car. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 100-9206